Skopje youth center joins European project on WWI's cultural commemoration

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - The Youth Cultural Center - Skopje recently has joined a large-scale European multidisciplinary project on cultural commemoration of World War I (Great War) - CON-FRONT. It is backed by the EU's Creative Europe program as part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.

The partnership will examine new ways of commemoration, accumulating the specific expertise of both contemporary music and heritage sectors while confronting past with present.

"CON-FRONT aims to raise awareness on the common European legacy of the Great War through a unique international cooperation between music venues and heritage partners. The partnership spreads from Belgium, France, Slovenia to Macedonia, connecting a large part of the different historical continental war fronts," the Youth Cultural Center says.

The Center joins Le Grand Mix (France), 4AD (Belgium), Walk of Peace Foundation (Slovenia) in implementing the project.

It involves an open call for local musicians and visual artists aged 18-30, semi-professionals or professionals with an advanced level of English, open for work according to multidisciplinary methods and improvising who are available to travel for monthly residences in Belgium, France and Slovenia between October 2018 and October 2019 and to tour the countries included as partners in the project.

The call closes on 1 September 2018, the Center says. ba/14:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.