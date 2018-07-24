Zaev: Close to EU and NATO membership, irresponsible ultimatums are unacceptable

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - We are very close to the realization of Macedonia's strategic goals - EU and NATO membership - and we will not let irresponsible ultimatums risk the process. We remain committed to solutions that enable conditions for a fair referendum in the citizens' interest, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at Tuesday's meeting with Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office.

"The law is equal for all, amnesty for political crime is impossible, we will not buckle under the pressure and renounce from the rule of law," said PM Zaev.

Zaev told Roth that Macedonia has opened a new chapter in its history when receiving a date for the start of the EU accession talks and the NATO membership invitation, in a time when European unity is of enormous importance, the Government said in a press release.

The PM highlighted Germany's exceptional support in the transformation of the political crisis in Macedonia and the comprehensive reforms.

Minister Roth said Macedonia can count on Germany's full support, stressing that the coming referendum is a decisive moment for Macedonia's European future.

According to him, all relevant political stakeholders in the country, including the opposition, should take the responsibility, reads the press release.

