Mancevski: Macedonia held hostage to amnesty requests, personal interests

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski said Tuesday that all reforms in Macedonia, including media ones, are held hostage due to the personal interests of individuals having partisan backup and amnesty requests.

Minister Mancevski attended a session of the Parliament's Committee on Transport, Communications and Environment, which discussed the amendments to the law on audio and audiovisual media services.

"Today's committee session has again showed that the opposition wants to block the law's adoption. Media reforms and all other reforms in Macedonia are held hostage because of the personal interests of individuals having partisan backup, and amnesty requests," Mancevski told reporters.

Regarding the leaders' meeting, he said VMRO-DPMNE had asked for amnesty in general, but failed to provide details and said his party SDSM would provide more insight into the opposition's requests.

"Macedonia and the referendum question are also held hostage to the amnesty request and personal interests," claimed Mancevski.

He urged the Macedonian Radio Television (MRT) Council and the management of the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services to resign and allow the implementation of media reforms.

"Politicians need to get their hands off media and allow for a transparent application procedure to take place," underlined Mancevski. ik/14:23

