Kosovo gov't expected to rescind tariff measure: minister
- Tuesday, July 24, 2018 5:33 PM
Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - The Kosovo government is expected to declare its position about the decision under which it increased tariffs for fruit and vegetables, Ljupco Nikolovski said Tuesday.
The Minister of Agriculture said he expected Kosovo to rescind the measure.
"The decision has to be cancelled. All talks imply this. We are in constant communication with the Kosovo authorities. The government in Kosovo is expected to hold a session by the end of the day. I personally believe there will be a new moment in the next few hours," Minister Nikolovski told a press conference.
According to him, all options will be considered to cover damages caused by the Kosovo measures, which has suspended the export of produces from Macedonia. Adequate reciprocal measures will be taken, Nikolovski said.
Damages estimated at nearly €3 million have been registered in the past few days. It can greatly affect the local economy, say Macedonian businessmen and urge Kosovo to withdraw the measure.
According to the Association of Chambers of Commerce, Kosovo's decision is 'politically biased and does not correspond with the needs of the market.' ba/17:30
