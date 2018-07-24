Skopje City earmarks over EUR 16,000 in aid to Athens region hit by wildfires
- Tuesday, July 24, 2018 4:18 PM
Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) – Skopje City mayor Petre Silegov extended condolences Tuesday to his Athens colleague Georgios Kaminis for the victims of a devastating wildfire in eastern Attica.
“The City of Skopje is set to send an initial aid of EUR 16,200 for those affected by the wildfires. This is the first, urgent measure of the City of Skopje, which is ready for any further assistance if required,’ Silegov told Kaminis in a phone conversation.
Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj also called Kaminis to offer support and aid. lk/16:16
