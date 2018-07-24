Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets German Minister Roth

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) – Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Kristijan Mickoski and German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth, voiced satisfaction Tuesday in Skopje with the good relations between Macedonia and Germany.

VMRO-DPMNE is sincere supporter of Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO, Mickoski told Roth.

Mickoski also notified that the unilaterally binding agreement signed with Greece was detrimental to Macedonia’s interests and hence he could not support it, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release. lk/17:05

