Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets German Minister Roth
- Tuesday, July 24, 2018 5:06 PM
Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) – Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Kristijan Mickoski and German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth, voiced satisfaction Tuesday in Skopje with the good relations between Macedonia and Germany.
VMRO-DPMNE is sincere supporter of Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO, Mickoski told Roth.
Mickoski also notified that the unilaterally binding agreement signed with Greece was detrimental to Macedonia’s interests and hence he could not support it, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release. lk/17:05
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:22 PM | PM May takes personal charge of Brexit talks
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would now lead negotiations with the European Union, ...
- 5:51 PM | Wildfires kill at least 74 in Greece: Fire Service
Raging wildfires killed 74 people including small children in Greece, devouring homes and forests as...
- 5:33 PM | Kosovo gov't expected to rescind tariff measure: minister
The Kosovo government is expected to declare its position about the decision under which it increase...
- 5:06 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets German Minister Roth
Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Kristijan Mickoski and German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth...
- 4:18 PM | Skopje City earmarks over EUR 16,000 in aid to Athens region hit by wildfires
Skopje City mayor Petre Silegov extended condolences Tuesday to his Athens colleague Georgios Kamini...