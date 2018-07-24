Macedonia’s government to send EUR 100,000 in aid to Athens region hit by wildfires

Skopje, 24 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s government has decided Tuesday to send MKD six million (about EUR 100,000) as urgent help for neighboring Greece to battle wildfires that killed dozens of people near Athens.

It has furthermore decided to set up a body to monitor the situation and coordinate humanitarian assistance, the government said in a press release.

A decision has been also made on sending the same amount (EUR 100,000) to Japan in support of the relief efforts of the quake that recently hit the country. lk/19:25

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.