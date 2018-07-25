Festival DrimOn begins in Struga
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 8:53 AM
Struga, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The sixth edition of festival for processing of culture DrimOn takes place in Struga on July 25-29.
The festival, held under slogan "Culture Now!", is organized by the initiative for independent cultural activism INKA.
According to organizers, the slogan aims at sending a message against neglecting culture and its rise from the ashes.
"DrimOn urges for culture events across the country, culture quarter in Struga, demetropolization, interdisciplinarity, interculture, artistic autonomy, enhancement of cultural institutions, right to culture for all," they add.
The festival programme includes literary promotions, discussions, concerts, plays, discussions, exhibits.
The event is co-produced by the Miladinov Brothers culture center, and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Foundation Open Society Macedonia. ik/08:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:13 AM | Turkish company Murat Ticaret to build plant in Skopje zone
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to address Wednesday the launch of construction works of a plant of...
- 9:13 AM | FM Dimitrov to brief MPs on foreign policy
Committee on Foreign Policy and Committee on Transport, Communications and Environment will hold ses...
- 8:53 AM | Festival DrimOn begins in Struga
The sixth edition of festival for processing of culture DrimOn takes place in Struga on July 25-29.
- 8:47 AM | Greece: Death toll from wildfires hits 76
The death toll from Monday's wildfires on the east and west coasts of Greece’s Attica region has ris...
- 8:45 AM | Regional ministers to meet over Kosovo duty increase
A meeting of regional ministers, hosted by Serbian Minister of Trade Rasim Ljajic in Belgrade on Wed...