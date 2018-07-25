Festival DrimOn begins in Struga

Struga, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The sixth edition of festival for processing of culture DrimOn takes place in Struga on July 25-29.

The festival, held under slogan "Culture Now!", is organized by the initiative for independent cultural activism INKA.

According to organizers, the slogan aims at sending a message against neglecting culture and its rise from the ashes.

"DrimOn urges for culture events across the country, culture quarter in Struga, demetropolization, interdisciplinarity, interculture, artistic autonomy, enhancement of cultural institutions, right to culture for all," they add.

The festival programme includes literary promotions, discussions, concerts, plays, discussions, exhibits.

The event is co-produced by the Miladinov Brothers culture center, and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Foundation Open Society Macedonia. ik/08:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.