FM Dimitrov to brief MPs on foreign policy

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Committee on Foreign Policy and Committee on Transport, Communications and Environment will hold sessions Wednesday in the Parliament.

FM Nikola Dimitrov will brief members of the Committee on Foreign Policy on realization of the foreign policy and Macedonia’s international positioning. Moreover, platforms on diplomatic activities of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Macedonia in Oslo, the Kingdom of Norway Serxhim Muhamed, in the Republic of Poland Vasil Panovski, in Montenegro Mihajlo Trpkoski and the United Kingdom Aleksandra Miovska will be presented.

Additionally, members of the Committee on Transport, Communications and Environment will again discuss amendments to the Law on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and the Law on Establishing a Public Enterprise Macedonian Broadcasting. sk/09:12

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.