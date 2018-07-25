Turkish company Murat Ticaret to build plant in Skopje zone

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to address Wednesday the launch of construction works of a plant of Turkish company Murat Ticaret.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski, Free Zones Authority (FEZ) manager Aleksandar Mladenovski, and Murat Ticaret executive Eyup Gulsoy will also deliver remarks at the event.

Murat Ticarethas been serving the automotive industry since 1969. It manufactures world-class electrical wiring harnesses, automotive battery cables. TIER 1 supplier to original equipment manufacturer (OEMs). In addition, Murat provides value-added manufacturing services including design and engineering. ik/09:12

