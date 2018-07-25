Deputy FM Zernovski visits the US
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 12:14 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski pays July 25-26 a visit to the US to participate in the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom held in Washington at the invitation of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
“Promoting and protecting religious freedom is a priority of the US administration and for this goal US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is hosting first ever ministerial on advancing religious freedom. The two-day event will bring together government officials, religious leaders, human rights activists, members of civil society organizations, as well as representatives of international organizations to discuss challenges and identify means to combat persecution and discrimination against religious groups,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
Moreover, conference is to mark the 20th anniversary of the International Religious Freedom Act, which was overwhelmingly passed by the US Congress in 1998. It is a groundbreaking and bipartisan legislation that affirmed the importance of promoting international religious freedom as a key aspect of America’s foreign policy.
Besides, US Secretary of State Pompeo, also US Vice President Mike Pence will address attendees.
During the visit in Washington, Zernovski will meet US senior officials and will hold meetings at the White House, the US Department of State, the Congress and think-tank community. sk/12:13
