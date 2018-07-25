Government establishes coordination body for humanitarian aid to Greece

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The Government has established a coordination body that will monitor the situation on a daily basis and coordinate humanitarian aid that is deemed necessary by competent institutions in Greece and capital Athens, said Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski on Wednesday.

The Government decided yesterday to provide MKD 6 million (EUR 100,000) in financial assistance to the Greek government in its efforts to cope with the effects of the wildfires that engulfed the surroundings of Athens in recent days.

The funds are transferred from the national Budget. ik/12:34

