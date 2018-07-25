VMRO-DPMNE submits SEC nominees to Speaker Xhaferi
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 12:54 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE submitted early Wednesday its nominees for members of the State Election Commission (SEC) to Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.
The move is expected to unblock the process of electing the SEC composition, but also confirms that MP groups have agreed to implement the decisions from Monday's leaders' meeting.
Xhaferi's Office is set to forward the list of nominees to Ilija Dimovski, chairman of the Committee on Election and Appointment Issues. Dimovski told MIA he would schedule a committee session once he receives the documents.
Parties have unofficially announced their candidates for members of SEC, which is to administer the coming referendum on the name agreement.
SDSM is to nominate Boris Kondarko, Janaki Vitanovski and Radica Ristevska, VMRO-DPMNE - Oliver Derkovski and Elizabeta Postolovska, DUI - Ditmire Shehu, while BESA - Enver Saliu.
Derkovski will be the SEC president, following the agreement reached among parties over this temporary SEC composition in line with the old model that involves party representatives.
The Parliament session on the election of SEC members is expected by the end of the week. ik/12:51
###
