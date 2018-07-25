Renowned literary critic Milan Gjurcinov dies aged 90
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 1:16 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Literary critic and university professor Milan Gjurcinov, a member of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, passed away yesterday aged 90.
He is widely recognized as 'the most subtle Macedonian literary critic' who had introduced a fresh spirit in interpreting literary works in compliance with European standards.
Gjurcinov was also an anthologist, literary theorist, and a scholar of Slavonic studies with an expertise on Russian literature, especially the works of Anton Chekhov, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Boris Pasternak, etc.
Also, academic Gjurcinov was a professor at the Faculty of Philology of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje and a founder of the Department of General and Comparative Literature.
The Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts and the Faculty of Philology will hold a commemorative session on Friday one day after the funeral in Skopje. ba/13:16
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:35 PM | Skopje prosecutors open probe into hate speech comments after Athens wildfires
The Public Prosecutor's Office in Skopje has opened a case to investigate comments on social network...
- 2:22 PM | Macedonian, Romanian tour-operators urge for direct flight between two countries
Macedonian and Romanian tour operators are urging for a direct charter flight en route Skopje-Buchar...
- 2:02 PM | Parliament set to elect new SEC members
The Macedonian Parliament has scheduled a session at 18:00h to elect new members of the State Electi...
- 2:01 PM | MKD 5 million state funding to rural tourism remain unused in past three years
Only five percent of national and local tour operators promote rural tourism and offer visits and ac...
- 1:32 PM | Prepared for swift and efficient accession process, Zaev tells Mackey
The NATO accession process following the membership invitation in Brussels represents an additional ...