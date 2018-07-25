MKD 5 million state funding to rural tourism remain unused in past three years

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Only five percent of national and local tour operators promote rural tourism and offer visits and accommodation in rural areas throughout Macedonia, while owners of tourist capacities are coping to attract tourists since there is no organised offer, show results of the latest research by Rural Coalition.

Over 96% of the owners of accommodation capacities in the rural areas are not informed about the National Tourism Strategy, although this document expired and was designed for period 2012-2017, it was said at Wednesday’s presentation of research results.

In accordance to latest analysis in Europe, rural tourism directly or indirectly creates over 900.000 jobs, while in Macedonia barely one person is full-time employed with paid contributions in the frameworks of one capacity.

“Due to lack of information, owners of rural tourism capacities do not use the funding from the state, so the projected MKD 5 million intended for this purpose were not used in the past three years,” Liljana Jonoski from the Rural Coalition said.

Lack of infrastructure, insufficient cooperation with the municipalities, lacking coordinated access to local and state level and setbacks in meeting minimum standards are some of the reasons due to which rural tourism is still on the list of undeveloped strategic branches in the country, Jonoski said.

“The owners of rural tourism capacities complain about lacking in infrastructure and skilled workers. We work with the competent institutions, especially with the Employment Agency, but we are facing shortage of workers. They are not educated sufficiently,” said the owner of Gorna Kukja in Slepce village, Demir Hisar region.

The research of the Rural Coalition, which was conducted from February 1 to July 31, 2018 in eight planning regions including over 120 capacities showed that the advantages to attract foreign tourists in rural areas are untouched nature and cheap services. On the other hand, foreign tourists complained on insufficient security, high level of corruption and charging at different prices. sk/13:59

###

