Prepared for swift and efficient accession process, Zaev tells Mackey

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The NATO accession process following the membership invitation in Brussels represents an additional motivation for institutions, the public administration and the citizens to contribute in bringing the country closer to the family of allies, but also opens perspectives for further economic development, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at Wednesday's meeting with a NATO delegation led by head of the Euro-Atlantic & Global Partnership Office at NATO, James Mackey.

Mackey said his visit to Macedonia aims at sending a clear and strong message that the Alliance marks the start of the accession talks, with NATO working groups coming to the country in every 2-3 weeks, for harmonization of the required policies and standards with national teams, until the country joins NATO, the Government said in a press release.

Alejandro Alvargonzález, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, will be the Alliance's team leader in the accession talks with Macedonia.

PM Zaev referred to the current political developments in the country and presented the country's preparedness to launch the NATO accession process.

Zaev is chairing the Working Committee on Macedonia's NATO integration, which also includes Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska, Minister of Public Administration and Information Society Dramjan Mancevski, National NATO Coordinator Stevo Pendarovski, and PM's National Security Adviser Zoran Verusevski. ik/13:28

