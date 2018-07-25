Parliament set to elect new SEC members

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Parliament has scheduled a session at 18:00h to elect new members of the State Election Commission (SEC), officials of the Speaker's office told MIA.

The Parliament's committee on election and appointment issues has already verified the new seven members of the SEC, tasked with administering the referendum for the name agreement with Greece in late September.

Committee chairman Ilija Dimovski has confirmed the members after being picked by the political parties. A list of names has been already sent to Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.

It has been agreed the Commission to be chaired by Oliver Derkovski of VMRO-DPMNE. Ditmire Shehu of DUI will serve as vice-president.

Other members include Elizabeta Postolovska (VMRO-DPMNE), Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko and Radica Risteska of SDSM and Enver Saliu of Besa.

In addition to voting for new SEC members, MPs will also debate amendments to the law on the financing of political parties, the law on the government and changes to the Electoral Code. All of the items have been agreed by the leaders of the four largest political parties at a meeting on Monday. ba/14:00

###

