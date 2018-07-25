Parliament set to elect new SEC members
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 2:02 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Parliament has scheduled a session at 18:00h to elect new members of the State Election Commission (SEC), officials of the Speaker's office told MIA.
The Parliament's committee on election and appointment issues has already verified the new seven members of the SEC, tasked with administering the referendum for the name agreement with Greece in late September.
Committee chairman Ilija Dimovski has confirmed the members after being picked by the political parties. A list of names has been already sent to Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.
It has been agreed the Commission to be chaired by Oliver Derkovski of VMRO-DPMNE. Ditmire Shehu of DUI will serve as vice-president.
Other members include Elizabeta Postolovska (VMRO-DPMNE), Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko and Radica Risteska of SDSM and Enver Saliu of Besa.
In addition to voting for new SEC members, MPs will also debate amendments to the law on the financing of political parties, the law on the government and changes to the Electoral Code. All of the items have been agreed by the leaders of the four largest political parties at a meeting on Monday. ba/14:00
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:35 PM | Skopje prosecutors open probe into hate speech comments after Athens wildfires
The Public Prosecutor's Office in Skopje has opened a case to investigate comments on social network...
- 2:22 PM | Macedonian, Romanian tour-operators urge for direct flight between two countries
Macedonian and Romanian tour operators are urging for a direct charter flight en route Skopje-Buchar...
- 2:02 PM | Parliament set to elect new SEC members
The Macedonian Parliament has scheduled a session at 18:00h to elect new members of the State Electi...
- 2:01 PM | MKD 5 million state funding to rural tourism remain unused in past three years
Only five percent of national and local tour operators promote rural tourism and offer visits and ac...
- 1:32 PM | Prepared for swift and efficient accession process, Zaev tells Mackey
The NATO accession process following the membership invitation in Brussels represents an additional ...