Skopje prosecutors open probe into hate speech comments after Athens wildfires
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 2:35 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The Public Prosecutor's Office in Skopje has opened a case to investigate comments on social networks believed to be propagating racist and xenophobic views.
The comments specifically target the devastating wildfires in the vicinity of Athens that claimed close to 80 lives so far, it said in a press release.
Prosecutors will be investigating whether offences have been committed that is prosecuted ex officio.
"Evidence will be collected to build the case. Also, the identity of people believed to have been involved in spreading hate speech is going to be determined," stated the press release. ba/14:33
