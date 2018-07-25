FM Dimitrov: We're in 'delicate' period

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - Two attempts proved to be futile to start a session of the Parliament's committee on foreign affairs in which Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov was scheduled to present Macedonia's foreign policy achievements. A new session is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Wednesday's session was cancelled after committee chairman Antonio Milososki demanded that lawmakers holding security clearance be given classified documents. After the committee had issued a request, the President's office sent the classified documents back to Parliament.

According to Milososki, the documents were vital and important for the country's foreign policy and contained the position of the government, including the foreign minister, regarding the name negotiations with Greece.

The opposition MP accused the government and the Parliament Speaker of 'forbidding these documents from being handed out to the lawmakers'. "This suggests that they have something to hide."

The classified documents are in relation to two meetings, held in January and May, between top government officials and the President with respect to the name talks with Greece.

"By hiding the documents from the MPs, the government is suspected of trying to hide something," Milososki said adding the session would be held once the documents were sent to committee members.

Speaking to the media after his address was cancelled, FM Dimitrov said that negotiating tactics were being used in all negotiations. "Now, I have no intention to talk about that because I don't want to harm the whole process and the name agreement."

"We are in a delicate process. Everything that will be revealed here could be reported in Greece, where we could make things harder for them. For me, it is far more important the process to succeed and to produce results," he noted.

According to him, a time will come when the classified documents will become declassified.

"I am prepared for a debate either here or in Greece, because I have been seriously invested in the process," stated Dimitrov.

Moreover, ruling MPs accused Milososki and the opposition in general of 'making things up to divert attention from the crisis within the party.' ba/17:07

###

