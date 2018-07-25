Charges against opposition lawmaker, staff member for revealing state secret
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 5:49 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - An MP of the ruling coalition said Wednesday that charges will be filed against opposition MP Antonio Milososki and a member of the President's staff for revealing state secrets in connection to classified documents from two meetings of top government officials with President Gjorge Ivanov in January and May.
Earlier in the day, MP Milososki demanded that classified documents in relation to name talks should be handed out to members of the Parliament's foreign policy committee that hold security clearance.
Muhamed Zekiri said that Milososki didn't hold security clearance since 2015, thus he couldn't issue requests for classified information. "He in fact had no right to ask for classified information from the President Gjorge Ivanov's office.
"By revealing details of a classified top secret report of the leaders' meetings, given to him by the President's office, Milososki directly violates Article 317 of the Criminal Code. MP Milososki and the staff member will be charged with revealing a state secret," Zekiri told a news conference.
The charge carries up to 10 years in prison. ba/17:47
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:02 PM | Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ builds new plant in Skopje free trade zone
Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ marked Wednesday the beginning of construction works on a plant in S...
- 7:07 PM | Macedonian Parliament elects SEC members
By 100 votes in favor Macedonian lawmakers elected Wednesday the members of the interim State Electi...
- 6:53 PM | Four Western Balkan countries urge Kosovo to fully revoke tariffs on produces
Agriculture ministers from Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a representative of Mon...
- 6:34 PM | Ambassador: Sweden supports Macedonia’s bid to wrap up its EU, NATO integration processes
Sweden’s Ambassador Mats Staffansson affirmed Wednesday his country support for Macedonia to wrap up...
- 6:10 PM | Skopje City Museum dedicates earthquake exhibit to young brigadiers
Skopje City Museum’s annual exhibition commemorating the 1963 earthquake—which killed 1070 and injur...