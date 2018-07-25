Charges against opposition lawmaker, staff member for revealing state secret

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - An MP of the ruling coalition said Wednesday that charges will be filed against opposition MP Antonio Milososki and a member of the President's staff for revealing state secrets in connection to classified documents from two meetings of top government officials with President Gjorge Ivanov in January and May.

Earlier in the day, MP Milososki demanded that classified documents in relation to name talks should be handed out to members of the Parliament's foreign policy committee that hold security clearance.

Muhamed Zekiri said that Milososki didn't hold security clearance since 2015, thus he couldn't issue requests for classified information. "He in fact had no right to ask for classified information from the President Gjorge Ivanov's office.

"By revealing details of a classified top secret report of the leaders' meetings, given to him by the President's office, Milososki directly violates Article 317 of the Criminal Code. MP Milososki and the staff member will be charged with revealing a state secret," Zekiri told a news conference.

The charge carries up to 10 years in prison. ba/17:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.