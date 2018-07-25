PM Zaev: Decision for calling of referendum to be made by late July, even without opposition VMRO-DPMNE

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev believes that the Parliament will make a decision on calling a referendum by July 30, which is to be organized with or without the approval of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

If there is no agreement with the opposition party on the preparations of nationwide plebiscite, VMRO-DPMNE deputies will have to voice their opinion - do they stand for boycott, ‘silent’ boycott, or support the referendum – a process that enables citizens to freely voice their opinion on the (name) deal with Greece and Macedonia’s future within the EU and NATO, PM Zaev told reporters on Wednesday.

There is no need for convening a fresh leaders’ meeting, the PM says, voicing readiness for talks with the opposition leader in favor of reaching an agreement on all matters related to the upcoming referendum.

Referring to the results of the last leaders’ meeting, Zaev said the leaders of four main parties agreed for the referendum to be called as soon as possible, enabling for the constitution to be amended (as stipulated in the name deal) afterwards – a process that will take about 100-120 days.

‘We have even mentioned 30 September as the referendum day, which means that the Parliament should made a decision on the matter by 30 July,’ Zaev said.

The main differences between the ruling and opposition parties are related to the referendum question, Zaev said, which as proposed is simple and comprehensible, as the (name) deal with Greece is the main prerequisite for Macedonia’s bid to join the EU and NATO.

‘Therefore our (ruling parties)’ proposal for the referendum question reads: Are you in favor of EU, NATO membership by accepting Macedonia-Greece (name) agreement? The opposition proposal reads: Do you accept Macedonia-Greece (name) agreement, signed by Foreign Ministers Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias in Psaredes (Nivici), which fully destroys the Macedonian language, Macedonian identity, Macedonian culture and Macedonian national uniqueness? This is not true, and we cannot pose such a question to citizens. The government wishes unity for matters of national interest,’ the PM said.

The referendum should be a successful process that would guarantee the credibility of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’, as well as one that will motivate citizens to cast their vote, PM Zaev said.

He once again underlined the significance of the referendum for Macedonia’s future, appealing to all political stakeholders to act responsibly and allow citizens to make decision on a matter of historic importance for the country.

‘Why should we fear from the citizens’ decision? Isn’t a referendum one of the best instruments of democracy? Let’s make this referendum successful,’ Zaev said.

He also notified that there was no discussion on the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE: a green light for the referendum question in exchange for amending the Criminal Code.

Such move would mean direct or indirect amnesty; something that neither Mickoski nor Zaev are entitled to, the PM said, notifying that at the last leaders’ meeting the opposition withdrew the proposal for amending the Criminal Code.

The PM said he was certain that the ruling and opposition parties could reach an agreement of the referendum, considering its significance for Macedonia. lk/17:19

###

