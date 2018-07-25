Skopje City Museum dedicates earthquake exhibit to young brigadiers

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) – Skopje City Museum’s annual exhibition commemorating the 1963 earthquake—which killed 1070 and injured more than 3000 people—this year focuses on the role of young people in rebuilding the city.

Titled ‘From Brotherhood and Unity ’63 to Skopje ’63’, the exhibit runs from July 26 through September and features photos taken as soon as the day after the earthquake.

The first to help the quake-devastated city were university students organized in two youth work brigades, each bearing the name of a Macedonian national hero: Mirce Acev, and Mite Bogoevski.

The student brigades were participating in voluntary labor activities known as ‘youth work actions’ at the time. One stationed near Smederevo, Serbia, and the other at the foot of Avala mountain near Belgrade, the brigades were working on the Brotherhood and Unity Highway when the news of the catastrophe came.

They were already on their way to Skopje the next morning, July 27, and set up a temporary camp at a field near today’s ‘September the 8th’ City General Hospital.

By the end of the year, the young brigadiers from Macedonia, joined by volunteer workers from other parts of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, had built barracks to replace the tents at the campsite.

Photos included in the ‘From Brotherhood and Unity ’63 to Skopje ’63’ exhibit have preserved for posterity poignant moments from the first days following the catastrophe. The images show the unity of the young brigadiers and their enthusiastic desire to help.

The curator of the exhibition, Zoja Bogdanovska, who is a historian, adviser, and curator at the Skopje City Museum, told MIA this was the first exhibit of its kind because the role of the youth brigades had not been publicized much until now.

The 15 exhibition panels show more than a hundred photos documenting events beginning July 27, as well as articles and facsimiles recorded during the youth labor activities in Skopje.

“The young brigadiers got involved in everything, from clearing away the rubble to rescuing the trapped under the wreckage. Some even volunteered at the Butel cemetery and helped dig graves for the dead,” Bogdanovska says.

“They set up tents and started building the settlement, which on August 5, 1963, was to accommodate 11 federal youth brigades from SFR Yugoslavia arriving from work on the highway. They called it the Brotherhood and Unity settlement. There were also volunteer engineers from the Soviet and the Yugoslav armies helping them.”

Numerous brigades from all over Yugoslavia took part in the rebuilding. During August that year, there were 11 federal brigades consisting of 840 young volunteers. During September and October, there were 850 volunteers in 14 federal brigades, and during November and December, there were 500 brigadiers in 9 republic brigade units (four from Skopje, and one each from Ohrid, Kumanovo, Tetovo, Stip, and Bitola).

The last brigades were atypical because the youth work actions had usually been organized over the summer, but the urgency of the work required braving the winter, according to Bogdanovska.

The volunteers were finishing the construction of the new Skopje neighborhoods Gjorce Petrov 1 and 2, Zelezarnica, and Madzari.

Apart from photos, the exhibition presents authentic objects such as brigade insignia, uniforms, and badges received for the work on the highway and on rebuilding Skopje.

Several glass cabinets showcase newspaper reports from the time describing the work of the brigades, various certificates, as well as condolence notes sent by cable from all over Yugoslavia.

An improvized brigadiers’ camp set up outside of the Skopje City Museum is to feature 43 flags bearing the names and insignia of all the brigades that took part in the rebuilding of the city. It aims to represent as authentically as possible the daily life of the young people from August to December 1963.

Madzoski remembers students’ tremendous courage

One of the exhibited objects is Skopje-born Dusan Madzoski’s medal awarded by SFR Yugoslavia President Josip Broz Tito for his contribution in rescuing earthquake victims and rebuilding the city.

Madzoski, born in 1938, was an agriculture student and a member of the ‘Mirce Acev’ brigade. He received the medal in 1964 from Gjorgji Filipovski, Skopje University’s rector at the time.

The exhibition's concept strongly relied on Madzoski's recollections of the tragic event, along with those of Kemal Alimov from the ‘Mite Bogoevski’ youth brigade and of Mite Mitevski, who witnessed the ‘Red Carnations’ volunteer activities.

“We heard the news on July 26, and it shocked us,” remembers Madzoski, who was working on the Brotherhood and Unity Highway that July. “Most of us were from Skopje and had friends and family back home.

“We had no idea what had happened to them. And only three weeks before, they had seen us off at the railway station, today’s Skopje City Museum, to work on the highway.

"We had set out singing songs and waving flags, eager to be doing volunteer work and making friends with other students."

Ordered to go back immediately, the ‘Mirce Acev’ and ‘Mite Bogoevski’ youth brigades set off, arriving in Skopje in the early morning of July 27th. They were met by Dragoljub Stavrev, then president of the Central Committee of the Youth of Macedonia.

“It was a catastrophe," Madzoski remembers. "As the buses were nearing Skopje, we saw the ruins, smoke and ashes rising from them. People were wailing.

“But the students showed tremendous courage, and vigorously got involved in the rescue efforts. We never complained we were tired. Only a few days in, we came up with a song. It went, ‘Don’t lose hope, Skopje City, our brigades will rebuild you’ and citizens joined in.

“We were all stoic about it. People had so much solidarity that they even shared a glass of water or a single piece of bread with each other."

“All you heard in the street was ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’ all day long,” Madzoski recalls.

His eyes get misty as he also remembers how, days after the earthquake, children were separated from their mothers to be evacuated to safer cities across Yugoslavia.

Tito’s message returns to the wall

“Skopje was struck by an indescribable catastrophe, but we will rebuild Skopje again. With the help of our entire community, it will become our pride and a symbol of brotherhood and unity, of Yugoslav and world solidarity,” said SFRY President Josip Broz Tito on July 27, 1963, a day after the devastating earthquake.

During a 1974 exhibition on the National Liberation War, Tito’s message was placed on the eastern facade of the Skopje City Museum (i.e., the Old Railway Station) building.

The polystyrene letters were removed in 2001 under the pretext of reconstruction. Until 2010, when the wall was reconstructed, you could read Tito’s message from the glue prints left behind.

To commemorate 55 years since the earthquake, the City of Skopje had new letters made out of dense polystyrene.

They were placed on the eastern facade of the Museum and revealed on July 23.

Their golden-yellow shade is similar to that of the original letters, which the building displayed from 1974 to 2001.

The Kumanovo company Fragmat made the new letters in a bolder and more contemporary font, but they are smaller than the original ones as the space available after the 2010 reconstruction was limited.

Skopje City Museum Director Frosina Zafirovska said plexiglass and steel were considered as options, but plexiglass was expensive and sensitive to the elements, and steel needed a different wall structure, so they went with polystyrene again bearing in mind the old letters lasted several decades even though they had been handmade out of plain polystyrene.

Zafirovska says she does not know the reasons behind the old letters’ removal 17 years ago as she had not been part of the managerial team at the time.

She does have a theory, however, as do many.

“It was never about reconstruction," Zafirovska says. “The wall just stood there for ten more years. It was definitely done for ideological reasons, the same reasons behind the changing of [street] names, etc.”

Josip Broz Tito, the President of the SFR Yugoslavia, had visited Skopje 16 times – on October 11, 1945, for the first time, and on October 5, 1978, for the last time.

Tito was made an honorary citizen of Skopje on November 13, 1946, the second person to be awarded this distinction.

The first honorary Skopje citizenship was conferred upon Dr. Ivan Ribar in 1921. Ribar was the President of the Constitutional Parliament of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, 1941 National Liberation War participant and President of the First and Second Sessions of the Anti-Fascist Council for the National Liberation of Yugoslavia (AVNOJ).

Honorary Skopje citizenship has been bestowed on 14 more people from around the world.

The City of Skopje sponsors the Skopje City Museum’s annual exhibitions related to the earthquake.

The Museum was founded in 1949, and in the early 1970s moved to the former railway station building. It is the most suitable location for events commemorating the catastrophe as its visible scars bear witness to the 1963 earthquake. As does the clock above the entrance stopped at 5:17.

