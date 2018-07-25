Ambassador: Sweden supports Macedonia’s bid to wrap up its EU, NATO integration processes
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:34 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) – Sweden’s Ambassador Mats Staffansson affirmed Wednesday his country support for Macedonia to wrap up all necessary activities for joining the European Union and NATO.
Today, Staffansson and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev shared opinions on political developments in Macedonia and reviewed the possibilities for advancing the cooperation between the two countries, the government said in a press release.
At today’s meeting, PM Zaev and Ambassador Staffansson underlined the need of all political stakeholders in Macedonia to work constructively on the country’s progress and ensuring better living standard for its citizens.
In this respect Zaev said that he, as Prime Minister, and the government wish for an agreement on vital matters for Macedonia’s future to be reached via intensive political process.
‘This approach has already resulted in agreements on setting up a State Election Commission, financing of political parties and amending the government law. I expect for all opposition parties to support the political commitment of the parliamentary majority and citizens to the country’s Euro-Atlantic future. Therefore, I am certain that the upcoming referendum will be successful and reflect the will of the majority Macedonia to be part of the EU and NATO,’ Zaev said.
Zaev also extended gratitude for Sweden’s substantial support of the democratic processes in Macedonia. lk/18:33
