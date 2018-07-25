МИА Лого
Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 

Macedonian Parliament elects SEC members

Wednesday, July 25, 2018  7:07 PM

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) – By 100 votes in favor Macedonian lawmakers elected Wednesday the members of the interim State Election Commission, which is in charge only to organize the upcoming referendum on Skopje-Athens (name) agreement.

Oliver Derkovski, representing opposition VMRO-DPMNE, is elected for the SEC chairman, DUI’s Ditmire Sehu for vice-chair; while Elizabeta Apostolovski (VMRO-DPMNE), Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko, and Radica Ristevska (ruling SDSM) are appointed for the SEC members.

The MPs also voted in favor of adopting amendments to the Electoral Code, laws on government and financing of political parties in a fast-tracked procedure. lk/19:05

