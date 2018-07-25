Macedonian Parliament elects SEC members
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 7:07 PM
Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) – By 100 votes in favor Macedonian lawmakers elected Wednesday the members of the interim State Election Commission, which is in charge only to organize the upcoming referendum on Skopje-Athens (name) agreement.
Oliver Derkovski, representing opposition VMRO-DPMNE, is elected for the SEC chairman, DUI’s Ditmire Sehu for vice-chair; while Elizabeta Apostolovski (VMRO-DPMNE), Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko, and Radica Ristevska (ruling SDSM) are appointed for the SEC members.
The MPs also voted in favor of adopting amendments to the Electoral Code, laws on government and financing of political parties in a fast-tracked procedure. lk/19:05
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:02 PM | Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ builds new plant in Skopje free trade zone
Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ marked Wednesday the beginning of construction works on a plant in S...
- 7:07 PM | Macedonian Parliament elects SEC members
By 100 votes in favor Macedonian lawmakers elected Wednesday the members of the interim State Electi...
- 6:53 PM | Four Western Balkan countries urge Kosovo to fully revoke tariffs on produces
Agriculture ministers from Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a representative of Mon...
- 6:34 PM | Ambassador: Sweden supports Macedonia’s bid to wrap up its EU, NATO integration processes
Sweden’s Ambassador Mats Staffansson affirmed Wednesday his country support for Macedonia to wrap up...
- 6:10 PM | Skopje City Museum dedicates earthquake exhibit to young brigadiers
Skopje City Museum’s annual exhibition commemorating the 1963 earthquake—which killed 1070 and injur...