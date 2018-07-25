Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ builds new plant in Skopje free trade zone

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) – Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ marked Wednesday the beginning of construction works on a plant in Skopje free trade zone – an investment of about EUR seven million.

The new plant is expected to employ 300 workers, planning to raise their number to 500 in the next five years.

The new 6,000sq.m. plant is set to produce automotive battery cables, intended for European, US markets.

‘We have chosen Macedonia as due to the country’s potential for growth, favorable investment conditions, geographical location, the political stability and the friendly relations between the two countries,’ Sahan Murat Gora, general Director of the Turkish company, said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the new plant was the fourth Turkish investment project in Macedonia.

‘The interest of Turkish companies for investing in Macedonia is growing. This, inter alia, is a result of the invitations for Macedonia to start the EU, NATO accession talks, which contributes to creating predictable business climate in the country.

The plant in Macedonia will operate under the name Murat Wiring Systems.

Murat Ticaret has been serving the automotive industry since 1969. It manufactures world-class electrical wiring harnesses, automotive battery cables and TIER 1 supplier to original equipment manufacturer (OEMs). In addition, Murat provides value-added manufacturing services including design and engineering. lk/20:00

###

