Parliament elects SEC members, endorses amendments to Electoral Code, laws on government and financing of political parties

Skopje, 25 July 2018 (MIA) – 100 MPs in the 120-seat Parliament elected Wednesday the members of interim State Election Commission, which is in charge only to organize the upcoming referendum on Skopje-Athens (name) agreement.

Today the Parliament in a fast-track procedure also endorsed the amendments to the Electoral Code by 99 votes; and to the laws on government and financian of political parties by 99 and 101 votes respectively.

Oliver Derkovski, representing opposition VMRO-DPMNE, is elected for the SEC chairman, DUI’s Ditmire Sehu for vice-chair; while Elizabeta Apostolovski (VMRO-DPMNE), Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko, and Radica Ristevska (ruling SDSM) are appointed for the SEC members.

The appointment of SEC members opens the door for organizing the referendum, which should take place on September 30.

Under the amendments to the law on government, the incumbent Prime Minister will submit formal resignation 100 days before parliamentary elections. The Parliament shall elect new interim government, headed by a new Prime Minister that will be appointed by a party holding the largest number of parliamentary seats. New ministers of internal affairs, labor & social policy, as well as three deputy ministers shall be also appointed in accordance with the government model stipulated in the 2015 Przino agreement that put an end to the political crisis in Macedonia.

MPs of both ruling, opposition parties voted in favor of the interim SEC composition and amendments to above mentioned laws – points of a recent agreement of the leaders of four main political parties. lk/20:48

###

