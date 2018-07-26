Police seize documents related to Innovation Fund grants

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Interior, proceeding upon an order from the Basic Prosecutor's Office for organized crime and corruption, seized late Wednesday documents related to the distribution of grants from the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development.

The move comes after recent reports that companies linked to several government officials and MPs received grants within a public call of the Fund.

Fund director Jovan Despotovski urged Tuesday all 79 companies that received grants within the call to submit a statement that confirms or denies having a public official or a family member in their management structure.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said yesterday he would not ask for the resignations of the officials linked to the grant beneficiaries, because they have withdrawn the companies' applications.

According to him, the law allows for all companies to apply, whereas the public reaction woke up the ethics aspect among the officials. ik/10:22

