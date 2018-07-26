Deputy FM Zernovski meets White House, Congress, Atlantic Council officials

Washington, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski held Wednesday meetings with officials from the White House, the Congress and the Atlantic Council on the first day of his visit to the United States.

Deputy FM Zernovski also attended the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom held in Washington at the invitation of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Zernovski briefed interlocutors on the latest developments in Macedonia, and the Government's activities over the past year, which have resulted in unblocking of the country's Euro-Atlantic integration process.

Zernovski met with members of the Congressional Caucus on Macedonia, congressmen Paul Mitchell (Rep, Michigan), Dave Trott (Rep, Michigan) and Brendan Boyle (Dem, Pennsylvania), expressing gratitude for their personal support and urging them for further enhancement of the alliance in the interest of both countries, NATO and the region.

The congressmen welcomed the Macedonia-Greece name agreement and the Bulgaria friendship treaty, saying they are bold moves that are significant not only for the country, but also the region in general, serving as an inspiration and model of building good neighborly relations. They urged the name agreement implementation, highlighted the importance of the coming referendum, and announced their further engagement towards securing strong support from the U.S. Congress to Macedonia's priorities.

In the White House, Deputy FM Zernovski met with Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel, who reaffirmed U.S.' strong and unequivocal support to the name agreement, saying it required courageous leadership and commitment. She voiced expectation for a positive outcome of the implementation process, thus completing Macedonia's NATO and EU accession.

Zernovski also met with Atlantic Council Executive Vice President Damon Wilson and Council experts, with interlocutors exchanging opinions on developments in Macedonia and the region, as well as benefits and challenges on the Euro-Atlantic integration path. Atlantic Council members expressed firm support to the name agreement and successful implementation of the coming referendum. They emphasized it is important for all stakeholders - ruling and opposition parties, civil society and academic community - to recognize the significance of the moment and jointly carry the burden of this generational challenge.

Zernovski resumes the U.S. visit with meetings in the Department of State and USAID, reads the press release. ik/11:52

