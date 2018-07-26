Macedonian flag at half mast at Liaison Office in Athens (photo)

Athens, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - After Greece declared three-day mourning on Tuesday over wildfires that killed more than 80 people in towns near Athens, all flags in Greece are lowered at half-mast to pay tribute to the victims.

Macedonian flag is also flying at half mast at the Liaison Office of the Republic of Macedonia in solidarity with the victims of wildfires in Greece, MIA reports from Athens.

According to official data, number of dead from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town reached at least 82, while the number of the missing people is still unknown.

There are no Macedonian citizens among those who died or were injured in forest fires. sk/12:27

