FM Dimitrov calls lawmaker's demand 'a sabotage and anti-state move'

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament's foreign policy committee, where Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov was supposed to deliver a presentation of Macedonia's foreign policy, didn't open a discussion for a second day in a row after committee chairman Antonio Milososki kept on insisting that the MPs holding security clearance should be given classified documents from two meetings of top government officials and the President related to the name negotiations.

MP Milososki reiterated that the classified documents were 'vital and important for the country's foreign policy' because they revealed information about the work of the foreign minister.

Even though the documents have been sent to Parliament, he noted, they haven't been handed out to committee members and the lawmakers holding security clearance. "It suggests that the government and the ruling majority are trying to hide something."

Milososki mentioned again that the classified documents were in connection to two meetings in January and May held at the President's office involving the name talks with Greece, in which 'different views were presented.'

"Let them distribute the documents for us to see who believed that it was a good thing to change the Constitution and who thought that it was humiliating," stressed Milososki.

After asking to take the floor, FM Dimitrov said that he was prepared to discuss any given topic, any time, but that he wasn't prepared to be an accomplice or a witness in a crime.

"I have nothing to hide from the entire process. Everything that I'm telling you, I'm telling the same thing to the citizens, I've discussed the same thing with Greece as well, with its representatives, political leaders, the premier, the president, etc. To reveal information classified as state secret can make irreparable damage on the state interests of Macedonia. This process is still ongoing, a referendum is ahead, and Greece should ratify the deal. The process can be harmed by leaking views and negotiating positions," noted Dimitrov.

He said he didn't know what kind of documents were involved. "In the first meeting at the President's office it was agreed not to take notes. The question is who did take notes, how those notes were classified and how it was decided to whom to send these notes. The Foreign Ministry has no documents from the leaders' meeting on January 2018."

"What they are doing now is an obstruction, a sabotage, which I believe is an anti-state move," FM Dimitrov underlined.

MPs of the ruling coalition warned Milososki that he was committing a crime by revealing parts of some of the classified documents. Also, Milososki is believed to have seen the documents although he doesn't hold security clearance.

After a break, committee chairman Milososki stuck to his position that there would be no session without the MPs holding security clearance being allowed to read the classified documents from the two leaders' meetings.

"I believe we will be allowed to exercise this right, envisaged in the Rules of Procedures, as soon as possible in order to open this session of the foreign policy committee," he concluded.

The committee is scheduled to resume its work on July 30. ba/13:42

