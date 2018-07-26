Training of U.S. Army Europe at Krivolak on August 1-20

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - Krivolak army field will host August 1-20 a training of 120 members of the United States Army Europe, in the framework of the U.S.-Macedonia strategic partnership.

The training aims at confirming the preparedness of the Macedonian Army (ARM) to host larger army training and the capacity of Krivolak to serve as a regional army field, heard a briefing at the Defense Ministry on Thursday.

U.S. Army representatives said the training increases not only the cooperation capacity between ARM and the US Army Europe, but also offers opportunities for enhancement of the capacities and Krivolak's development in line with NATO standards.

They said the size, the terrain and the geographic location of Krivolak make the field 'a rough diamond' that requires modernization and infrastructure.

The training, managed by the US Army Europe Command, encompasses use of small caliber weapons, anti-tank firearms and other infantry firearms, while pilots are scheduled to deliver training on aviation weapons while using Black Hawk helicopters.

ARM will observe the training and provide the logistical support for the event.

Next year, Macedonia is planning to use Krivolak as one of the six hosts of an exercise involving more than 1,000 troops of US Army Europe. ik/13:00

