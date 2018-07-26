Realization of Open Data Strategy launched
- Thursday, July 26, 2018 2:02 PM
Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - National and local institutions will be obliged to release data regarding their work, in line with the Open Data Strategy and the Action Plan for its implementation, said Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski on Thursday.
Series of meetings and training related to the open data concept are to take place in the coming period, and every institution will need an open data officer in charge of releasing data in a proper form. Website www.data.gov.mk will provide this data free of charge to citizens.
Minister Mancevski said open data represent a strong incentive for social and economic development, utilized for management improvements through increased transparency, openness, integrity and public participation, both in national and local terms.
"These are meta-data that will be used for analyses and processing. Different state institutions provide many services that are often ignored, underestimated or improperly presented, whereas citizens are not sufficiently acquired with them," he added.
The minister gave a practical example of how this data can be used.
"By releasing data from sensors placed at intersections, one can get a picture how traffic affects air pollution in real time. This could result in an app that shows traffic congestion and offers alternative roads for vehicles and pedestrians, thus contributing to lowering air pollution," said Mancevski.
He noted that availability of open data in the business sector would enable the transformation of open data in specific new products and services. ik/13:59
