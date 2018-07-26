City of Skopje and Karpos to send aid to Greece wildfires victims

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – At its emergency meeting held Thursday, the Council of the City of Skopje has agreed to send humanitarian aid amounting to MKD 2,000,000 to the victims in the recent wildfires in Greece.

"Today is a sad day for our city," Mayor Petre Shilegov said. "We are commemorating 55 years from the catastrophic earthquake that struck Skopje in 1963.

"It was rebuilt thanks to humanitarian aid from the international community. It is our turn now to show our solidarity."

Karpos Municipality has established disaster relief donation centers for the Greece wildfires victims: one at the 'Lazo Trpovski,' and the other at the 'Vlado Tasevski' Primary School.

The donation centers will be open from noon to 6 pm Thursday and Friday, and between 10 am and 2 pm over the weekend.

Karpos Mayor Stefan Bogoev called on all citizens, companies, and organizations to donate water, canned food, hygiene products, and diapers.

"Athens helped us rebuild Karpos after the 1963 earthquake. 'Athens' Street near 'Vlado Tasevski' is a reminder of the humanity Athens showed Karpos. It's our turn to give back," Bogoev said.

Citizens can donate MKD 100 by calling 075 / 070 / 077 143-400 or by using the Solidarity Fund account number 300000001327966 DB 4030984271620 – Komercijalna Banka. mr/15:05

