President Ivanov receives credentials of new British, Saudi ambassadors

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov on Thursday in Ohrid was presented with the credentials of the new ambassadors of the UK and Saudi Arabia to Macedonia.

While receiving the credentials of British Ambassador Rachel Galloway, President Ivanov said there was joint interest to further strengthen the excellent ties between the two countries, especially in terms of business cooperation and trade, his office said.

"This years marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the Republic of Macedonia and your country. Since 1993, Macedonia and the United Kingdom have been continuously building friendly relations, most notably with respect to British support and assistance for Macedonia on its path to the EU and NATO. I would like to stress that the citizens of Macedonia are particularly thankful for the support of the United Kingdom to the country in meeting its strategic priorities," President Ivanov said, according to the press release.

Western Balkans is an important region for the United Kingdom as demonstrated at the recent summit in London, hosted by our prime minister, Ambassador Galloway stated.

"We are heightening our support for both Macedonia and the region in a bid to support our efforts to build prosperity in a safe and stable neighborhood. Any success in these areas will benefit not only the United Kingdom, but also Europe as a whole," the Ambassador said.

Meeting with the new Saudi Ambassador to Macedonia, based in Tirana, Abdulmomen bin Mohammed Sharaf, President Ivanov underscored Macedonia's interest to improve overall cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially economic cooperation and trade. President Ivanov said he was confident that Ambassador Sharaf would contribute to the development of bilateral ties with his diplomatic and professional experience, stated the press release.

