Macedonia has to tackle Russia interference in referendum campaign: expert

Brussels, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - All forces in the society, including journalists, should make efforts to tackle possible Russian interference during the referendum campaign in Macedonia, Rosa Balfour, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, tells MIA.

Russia will most likely try to interfere through the social media, by using fake news and disinformation, according to Balfour.

"Journalism should work very hard on fact-checking, presenting alternative arguments, providing reader-friendly analyses, which are credible, and which are sourced. It's important to have good mobilization of all the categories dealing with information and influencing on public opinion. This is happens everywhere, not only in Macedonia, but Macedonia is working on fragile grounds, more fragile than consolidated democracies. We've seen that in Great Britain with the Brexit campaign. The interference is huge and you need to have various sectors of the society mobilizing. This is not something that can be dealt with through passivity," she says.

Balfour calls the name agreement 'a historic breakthrough' both for Macedonia and Greece that is likely to set an example for other disputes in the region. The expert believes that the referendum campaign could benefit from expressed support from top European leaders, who should re-direct the focus on the region, neglected for a long time.

"What has happened in the Balkans over the past few years has been also the result of a distraction by Western diplomats and they are now trying to fix it. There has been a realization, even if the world has many problems, the Balkans remain a region that need a bit of care and attention and I think that's clear," Balfour tells MIA.

She warns that the future will be more fragile for the entire region should the name deal fail, either in the referendum in Macedonia, or in the parliament in Greece.

"What if it (referendum) doesn't happen? There are number of scenarios, the first one being more of the same, which is a very fragile, very brittle politics in Macedonia, which cannot preclude to an implosion. If the rest of the region doesn't resolve its own outstanding disputes, the lack of an agreement in Macedonia can have spillover effects in Albania, Kosovo, it has the potential to ignite other unresolved, non-settled disputes. The risks that there could be more spiraling are always there and will continue to be there so long as this disputes are unresolved. Which makes it even more important to focus on what the achievements of this agreement are and to make sure that the population in Greece and Macedonia understand just how important this breakthrough is," stresses Balfour, whose fields of expertise include the Balkans and EU enlargement.

According to her, the decision of the Council of the EU to set for Macedonia a conditional date for start of negotiations is disappointing. However, Balfour says, the reality within the EU must be understood, because the organization has been entangled in crisis, whose resolution is in the interest of Macedonia itself once it joins the Union, MIA's Brussels correspondent reports.

EU crises will undoubtedly stall the enlargement process, she adds, and the countries in the region will go through a long negotiating process. Balfour proposes the idea that the EU should think it through before introducing a new approach in which candidate countries would gain some kind of benefits from membership during the negotiating process itself, for instance access to structural funds, etc.

For her, it is a long-term plan. I hope, Balfour says, the EU in the future will start thinking how to make this long-term plan tangible. "Since the visa liberalization, ten years ago, no one has thought of something that could be of importance for the citizens, and this should find its way in the agenda as soon as possible," Balfour notes. ba/13:57

