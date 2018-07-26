Norway offers Macedonia financial aid to implement reforms

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – Norway Ambassador to Macedonia Arne Sannes Bjørnstad and Vice-premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani signed a Memorandum at the Secretariat for European Affairs on Thursday to announce Norway's support for Macedonia's EU integration.

Norway will provide EUR 3 to 5 million to finance reforms and development projects in line with EU and NATO standards.

"The signing of the Memorandum is symbolic," Vice-premier Osmani said, "because it's taking place on the 55th anniversary of the Skopje earthquake in 1963 when Norway was the first country to offer disaster relief.

"I'm not saying we're experiencing a political earthquake at the moment, but we do have an important journey ahead of us, and we welcome Norway's support of our reform agenda."

"We can help only so much," Ambassador Bjørnstad said. "Most of the work needs to be done by the Republic of Macedonia. But we're glad to be able to offer help towards achieving this goal. We appreciate the excellent cooperation between our countries, and I hope it continues." mr/17:13

