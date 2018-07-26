Macedonia opens Chapter 23 of EU acquis this September

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – The calendar has been already determined for the European Commission’s screening process that should prepare the country for the EU accession talks, Vice Premier for European Affair Bujar Osmani told reporters on Thursday.

In the meantime, the government has been working on preparing the state institutions for this significant process, said Osmani, who is also the head of Macedonia's negotiating team.

The screening processes will be accompanied by two more, namely the implementation of the Prespa Agreement (Skopje-Athens name deal) and the reform plan 18, Osmani said.

Hence there is a need of the state institutions to coordinate their activities for Macedonia to succeed to wrap up all process by June 2019, when the country should finally start the EU accession talks, he added. lk/17:29

