Vice-Premier Osmani meets Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Lixian

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Yin Lixian discussed Thursday on the pace of realization of the bilateral agreements on economic and technical cooperation.

Special emphasis was put on the activities under the agreement, signed last December, which provided fresh non-refundable funds from China’s Government to support projects in Macedonia, with the primary priority being given to the health sector, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

‘This cooperation, doesn’t only support the development goals of our country, but also promote the overall cooperation between Macedonia and China,’ Osmani said.

He extended gratitude for China’s support of Macedonia, especially in ‘this crucial period for our country, when the partnership and assistance from our closest bilateral partners, such as the People's Republic of China, is of paramount importance.’ lk/17:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.