PM Zaev: Without implementation of Prespa Agreement Macedonia cannot join EU, NATO
- Thursday, July 26, 2018 6:29 PM
Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – Without the name dispute settlement and implementation of the Prespa Agreement, Macedonia cannot expect to become a full-fledged EU and NATO members, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a Q&A parliament session on Thursday.
He classified as untruthful the allegations that ‘now the country has no name.’
‘We have an agreement that recognizes the Macedonian language and identity and nobody may deny that anymore. This is a valuable, historic achievement. If citizens support the agreement at the upcoming referendum, we shall proceed with activities for amending the constitution and the country’s name will be the Republic of North Macedonia,’ Zaev said. lk/18:28
