MoI Spasovski: Small group of criminals stands behind anti-EU, NATO propaganda in Macedonia

Skopje, 26 July 2018 (MIA) – For a long period Macedonia has been a subject of intensive, subversive propaganda related to the country’s EU, NATO integration processes, Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski told the Q&A parliament session on Thursday.

A small group of criminals stands behind the propaganda, whose activities are not driven by ideology, but by personal interests, Spasovski said.

For personal gains, the group is a mouthpiece of a certain structure, aiming to convince the public that there is a critical mass in Macedonia that can prevent the country’s accession to the EU and NATO, Spasovski said. The intention is for the members of this group or their close ones to be saved from various criminal charges brought against them, he added.

The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with other relevant institutions, has been monitoring the developments in terms of possible security risks to the country, Spasovski said, notifying that investigations into those subversive activities must not be conducted via media.

In mid-July Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that Greek businessmen allied with Russia were spending money on encouraging violence in Macedonia ahead of the referendum on the country's name in order to prevent Macedonia from joining NATO. He said that police had learned of the payments after detaining several participants in violent protests this June in front of the Parliament building. lk/20:12

