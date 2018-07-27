New SEC members to be sworn in
- Friday, July 27, 2018 8:44 AM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - The newly elected members of the State Election Commission (SEC) will take an oath Friday before Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.
The members of the interim State Election Commission were elected on Wednesday by 100 votes in Parliament’s fast-track procedure, tasked with administering the referendum for the name agreement with Greece in late September.
Oliver Derkovski, representing opposition VMRO-DPMNE, is elected for the SEC chairman, DUI’s Ditmire Sehu for vice-chair; while Elizabeta Postolovska (VMRO-DPMNE), Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko, and Radica Ristevska (ruling SDSM) are appointed for the SEC members. sk/08:42
