Romanian PM Dancila visits Macedonia

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila pays Friday an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia.

During the visit, Dancila is set to meet PM Zoran Zaev and government delegation.

Official welcoming ceremony for the Romanian government delegation led by PM Dancila will be held in front of Macedonian government’s building.

Zaev and Dancila will hold a tête-a-tête meeting followed by bilateral meeting between government delegations.

Moreover, Dancila will also meet Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi. sk/09:05

