Romanian PM Dancila visits Macedonia
- Friday, July 27, 2018 9:06 AM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila pays Friday an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia.
During the visit, Dancila is set to meet PM Zoran Zaev and government delegation.
Official welcoming ceremony for the Romanian government delegation led by PM Dancila will be held in front of Macedonian government’s building.
Zaev and Dancila will hold a tête-a-tête meeting followed by bilateral meeting between government delegations.
Moreover, Dancila will also meet Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi. sk/09:05
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
