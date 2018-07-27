Day of the Republic-August 2 non-working for Macedonian citizens

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Day of the Republic-August 2 is non-working for Macedonian citizens, says the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

The ministry congratulates the national holiday to all citizens. ik/09:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.