Day of the Republic-August 2 non-working for Macedonian citizens
- Friday, July 27, 2018 9:07 AM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Day of the Republic-August 2 is non-working for Macedonian citizens, says the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.
The ministry congratulates the national holiday to all citizens. ik/09:06
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:15 AM | Referendum to be organized in line with laws and Constitution, Derkoski tells MIA
New State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski has told MIA that the Commission will ...
- 10:28 AM | Eurostat: Macedonia has 2,075,300 citizens
In January 2018, Macedonia had 2,075,300 citizens, compared to the 2,073,700 in the same period of l...
- 10:15 AM | Hahn 'very confident' EU negotiations will start next year
Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn says he is...
- 10:05 AM | Parliament Speaker Xhaferi to attend commemorative session for late Adem Demaci
Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has postponed Friday his activities because he will attend a commem...
- 9:32 AM | Minister Bekteshi in Kosovo over duty decision
Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi is set to meet Friday in Pristina with Kosovo Minister of Trade a...