Friday, July 27, 2018, 

Day of the Republic-August 2 non-working for Macedonian citizens

Friday, July 27, 2018  9:07 AM

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Day of the Republic-August 2 is non-working for Macedonian citizens, says the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

The ministry congratulates the national holiday to all citizens. ik/09:06

