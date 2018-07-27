SEC swearing-in postponed

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Friday's swearing-in of the new members of the State Election Commission (SEC) before Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has been postponed.

The Parliament has not stated the reason for the postponement.

The members of the interim State Election Commission were elected on Wednesday by 100 votes in Parliament’s fast-track procedure, tasked with administering the referendum for the name agreement with Greece in late September.

Oliver Derkovski, representing opposition VMRO-DPMNE, is elected for the SEC chairman, DUI’s Ditmire Sehu for vice-chair; while Elizabeta Postolovska (VMRO-DPMNE), Janakie Vitanovski, Boris Kondarko, and Radica Ristevska (ruling SDSM) are appointed for the SEC members. ik/sk/09:14

