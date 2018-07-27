Parliament Speaker Xhaferi to attend commemorative session for late Adem Demaci
- Friday, July 27, 2018 10:05 AM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has postponed Friday his activities because he will attend a commemorative session organised in the Kosovo Assembly for the late Kosovo political activist and human rights defender Adem Demaci.
Parliament Speaker’s Office informed early Friday that his activities planned for today will not be held.
The newly elected members of the State Election Commission (SEC) were scheduled to take an oath Friday at 9:30h before Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and afterwards he was supposed to hold a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who pays an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia. sk/10:04
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:15 AM | Referendum to be organized in line with laws and Constitution, Derkoski tells MIA
New State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski has told MIA that the Commission will ...
- 10:28 AM | Eurostat: Macedonia has 2,075,300 citizens
In January 2018, Macedonia had 2,075,300 citizens, compared to the 2,073,700 in the same period of l...
- 10:15 AM | Hahn 'very confident' EU negotiations will start next year
Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn says he is...
- 10:05 AM | Parliament Speaker Xhaferi to attend commemorative session for late Adem Demaci
Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has postponed Friday his activities because he will attend a commem...
- 9:32 AM | Minister Bekteshi in Kosovo over duty decision
Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi is set to meet Friday in Pristina with Kosovo Minister of Trade a...