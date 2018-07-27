Parliament Speaker Xhaferi to attend commemorative session for late Adem Demaci

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has postponed Friday his activities because he will attend a commemorative session organised in the Kosovo Assembly for the late Kosovo political activist and human rights defender Adem Demaci.

Parliament Speaker’s Office informed early Friday that his activities planned for today will not be held.

The newly elected members of the State Election Commission (SEC) were scheduled to take an oath Friday at 9:30h before Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and afterwards he was supposed to hold a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who pays an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia. sk/10:04

