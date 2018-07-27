Hahn 'very confident' EU negotiations will start next year

Brussels, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn says he is "very confident" that EU accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia will start next year

Commissioner Hahn told "Politico Europe" the process of vetting the countries' readiness for negotiations has already begun.

"This is a very comprehensive work and I hope we can conclude it in a year to 14 months. The aim is really to get a green light by all member states middle of next year," says Hahn.

French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged as the leading skeptical voice on opening the EU up to new members from the Western Balkans. He has insisted the EU should focus on reforming itself before it even contemplates expanding.

Hahn says citizens of Western Balkan countries “have the right to become [EU] members” and the EU faces a choice between exporting stability to the region or having instability imported into the bloc.

"My point is maybe a little different from President Macron. Maybe we can convince him that both have to be done in parallel,” he says.

Although much Western concern about the Balkans in recent years has focused on the role of Russia, Hahn says there is more reason to be uneasy about China, which has made a series of significant investments in infrastructure projects there.

Asked about the prospect of Beijing creating Trojan horses by using its financial clout to get political sway over countries that aspire to join the EU, he cites the example of a highway in Montenegro being built and financed by China.

"I think we should be aware about the strategic concept by China and react in an adequate manner. I think this will be one of the great challenges of Europe," says Hahn.

He casts the project of enlarging the EU to include all of the Western Balkans as a historic mission.

“Everything started in ’89 with the fall of the Iron Curtain,” he said. “The huge enlargement in 2004 was … a first great consequence. And I would say all this is only concluded once the six countries are members of the Union," underlines Commissioner Hahn. ik/10:13

###

