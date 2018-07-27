Eurostat: Macedonia has 2,075,300 citizens

Brussels, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - In January 2018, Macedonia had 2,075,300 citizens, compared to the 2,073,700 in the same period of last year, show results of a population survey released by Eurostat.

Macedonia has not administered a population census since 2001. In a recent interview with MIA, State Statistical Office director Apostol Simovski said the next census would take place on 1-21 April 2020.

According to Eurostat, the estimate of the European Union population in January 2018 stood at 512,6 million. The 1,1 million increase compared to the same period in 2017 is owed to migration, taking into consideration the larger number of deaths compared to births.

Germany is EU's most populated country with 82,9 million inhabitants, followed by France (67,2 million), UK (66,2 million), Italy (60,5 million), Spain (47,7 million) and Poland (38 million). ik/10:23

