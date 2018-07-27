Referendum to be organized in line with laws and Constitution, Derkoski tells MIA

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - New State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski has told MIA that the Commission will first be constituted and afterwards implement the name referendum.

"The first step will be SEC's constitutive session, followed by the implementation of a referendum. I hope we will be successful in responding to the tasks at hand, in compliance with the laws and the Constitution," says Derkoski.

Regarding the referendum, he says the Parliament needs to first adopt the referendum decision and afterwards SEC should undertake the jurisdiction related to the organization and technical preparations for the referendum.

Derkoski notes that regardless of the fact he is coming from VMRO-DPMNE, all SEC members are part of a state authority.

"We cannot assume political views in this situation, because we have to respect the laws and the Constitution," adds the SEC president.

Derkoski and the SEC members were set to be sworn in before Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Friday, but the event has been postponed until Monday due to Xhaferi's trip to Pristina. ik/11:10

###

