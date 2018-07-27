Referendum to be organized in line with laws and Constitution, Derkoski tells MIA
- Friday, July 27, 2018 11:15 AM
Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - New State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski has told MIA that the Commission will first be constituted and afterwards implement the name referendum.
"The first step will be SEC's constitutive session, followed by the implementation of a referendum. I hope we will be successful in responding to the tasks at hand, in compliance with the laws and the Constitution," says Derkoski.
Regarding the referendum, he says the Parliament needs to first adopt the referendum decision and afterwards SEC should undertake the jurisdiction related to the organization and technical preparations for the referendum.
Derkoski notes that regardless of the fact he is coming from VMRO-DPMNE, all SEC members are part of a state authority.
"We cannot assume political views in this situation, because we have to respect the laws and the Constitution," adds the SEC president.
Derkoski and the SEC members were set to be sworn in before Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Friday, but the event has been postponed until Monday due to Xhaferi's trip to Pristina. ik/11:10
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 11:15 AM | Referendum to be organized in line with laws and Constitution, Derkoski tells MIA
New State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski has told MIA that the Commission will ...
- 10:28 AM | Eurostat: Macedonia has 2,075,300 citizens
In January 2018, Macedonia had 2,075,300 citizens, compared to the 2,073,700 in the same period of l...
- 10:15 AM | Hahn 'very confident' EU negotiations will start next year
Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn says he is...
- 10:05 AM | Parliament Speaker Xhaferi to attend commemorative session for late Adem Demaci
Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has postponed Friday his activities because he will attend a commem...
- 9:32 AM | Minister Bekteshi in Kosovo over duty decision
Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi is set to meet Friday in Pristina with Kosovo Minister of Trade a...