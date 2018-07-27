Zernovski: Macedonia fosters cultural, religious diversity as heritage and strength

Washington, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy-Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski took part Thursday in Washington at a Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, hosted by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo,

Vice Premier Mike Pence opened the conference, saying religious freedoms represent a key priority in U.S. foreign policy and serve the interest of global peace and security.

Deputy FM Zernovski told MIA that his conference address focused on Macedonia's commitment to cultural and religious diversity as its heritage and strength.

Zernovski said the Government is fully committed to promoting equal opportunities for all, regardless of their religion, ethnic background, race or sex, but also to improving dialogue, tolerance and respect, while maintaining the freedom and dignity of all people. He also referred to the Government's efforts in the fight against discrimination by adopting a new anti-discrimination law.

At the meeting sidelines, the Deputy FM met with U.S. administration officials, reaffirming the continual and constructive bilateral political dialogue based on traditional friendship and strategic partnership.

During the discussions, Macedonia was recognized for its foreign policy achievements.

"This is seen by the EU roadmap, the NATO membership invitation, the Bulgaria and Greece treaties. The international community sees Macedonia as a shining example in the region," said Zernovski.

Zernovski met with Michael Murphy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European & Eurasian Affairs, tackling coming activities and dynamics of the process of Macedonia's NATO accession.

"Deputy Assistant Secretary Murphy underlined that Macedonia can count on U.S. active support during this process," Deputy FM Zernovski told MIA. ik/13:42

