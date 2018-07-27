МИА Лого
Friday, July 27, 2018, 

PM Zaev meets new Saudi Ambassador Sharaf

Friday, July 27, 2018  1:52 PM

Skopje, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Friday with Abdulmomen bin Mohammed Sharaf, the new Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Macedonia, based in Tirana.

Zaev and Sharaf agreed there is great potential for development of bilateral economic cooperation, the Government said in a press release.

Interlocutors also discussed the possibility of signing a general framework agreement that would open room for cooperation in many fields.

"Reforms and policies of friendship have brought our country close to its strategic objectives - EU and NATO - which will open, following the referendum, great opportunities for the country and its citizens, primarily in the economic field," said PM Zaev. ik/13:50

